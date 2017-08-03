Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Teen arrested after man found 'critical' in Portsmouth

Civic Offices Portsmouth Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the man was found collapsed near the Civic Offices, on a walkway leading to Isambard Brunel Road

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found injured in a Portsmouth street.

He was discovered on a walkway leading to Isambard Brunel Road near the Guildhall shortly before 18:15 BST on Monday.

The 45-year-old was found to have serious head injuries and multiple fractures to his skull, face and ribs.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Southsea had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites