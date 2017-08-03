Teen arrested after man found 'critical' in Portsmouth
- 3 August 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found injured in a Portsmouth street.
He was discovered on a walkway leading to Isambard Brunel Road near the Guildhall shortly before 18:15 BST on Monday.
The 45-year-old was found to have serious head injuries and multiple fractures to his skull, face and ribs.
Police said a 19-year-old man from Southsea had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.