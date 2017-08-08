Motorist, 21, dies after car hits tree in Ringwood

A 21-year-old man died when the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Hampshire.

The white Volkswagen Scirocco left the road, hit the tree and then went into a ditch on Crow Lane, Ringwood shortly before 02:00 BST.

Police said the man, from Bransgore, was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

Anyone who saw the crash or the car beforehand is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary.

The force said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.