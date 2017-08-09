Reading sex attack: Man arrested on suspicion of rape

Image caption The man was seriously sexually assaulted on Thames Path after being walked there from Caversham Road

A man has been arrested after a man was seriously sexually assaulted by a gang on a towpath.

It follows an argument between two victims, aged 25 and 26, and about nine men on Greyfriars Road in Caversham, Reading.

The 26-year-old victim was chased and eventually sexually assaulted by five men on Thames Path.

A 20-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of rape and released while inquiries continue.

The incident started when the two victims met two men outside Metro Bank in Broad Street Mall at about 01:45 GMT on Monday.