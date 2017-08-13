Police appeal to identify cyclist killed in New Forest

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Royal Oak pub in Hilltop, Beaulieu

A cyclist has died in a crash with a car in the New Forest.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was injured on the stretch of road near the Royal Oak pub in Hilltop, Beaulieu, at 18:45 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died a short time later, Hampshire Constabulary said.

It is appealing for help to identify the man, who had a tattoo on his left forearm and had been riding an older style bicycle with racing handle bars.