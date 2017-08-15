Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man denies Eastleigh stab death murder

Alex Woods Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Alex Woods was found with fatal stab wounds

A man has denied murdering a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Hampshire.

Alex Woods was found with stab wounds on Scott Road in Eastleigh on 6 July.

Andi Leigh Edwards, 36, of Scott Road, Eastleigh, pleaded not guilty to murder at Winchester Crown Court earlier.

His trail has been set for 4 December at the same court. A 51-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody while inquiries continue.

