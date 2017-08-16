Bob Higgins: Ex-Saints coach child abuse charges trial date set

From the section

Bob Higgins previously appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court with a hat partially covering his face

A date has been set for the trial of a former Southampton Football Club youth coach who faces child abuse charges.

Bob Higgins, 64, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier charged with 65 counts of indecent assault against 23 boys, all aged under 17.

The alleged offences took place between 1970 and 1996.

Mr Higgins, whose first name is Robert, did not enter a plea but a provisional trial date has been set for 9 April.