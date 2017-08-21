Armed police arrest assault suspect in Andover

Image copyright John Wheeler Image caption At least nine armed officers were deployed to the scene in Florence Court

Armed police officers have arrested a man on suspicion of assault after raiding an address in Hampshire.

The arrest at about 11:00 BST followed "concerns for a man's welfare" at a house in Florence Court, Andover, police said.

Pictures posted on social media showed at least nine armed officers at the scene while ambulances waited nearby.

A police statement said "there was no wider risk to the public" and the operation had ended.

Image copyright John Wheeler Image caption Witnesses posted pictures of armed officers in the street

Police received a call reporting the concern for welfare at 23:45 BST on Sunday. The armed response was considered "appropriate and proportionate" because of the circumstances, the force said.

The 47-year-old arrested man remains in police custody.