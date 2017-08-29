Pilot walks free from Stockbridge plane crash

Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The Cessna Skylane came down in a field

A pilot has escaped injury after a light aircraft crashed in a field in Hampshire.

The Cessna Skylane came down in a field off Marsh Court, south of Stockbridge, on Monday evening.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from two stations were called to the crash at about 17:45 BST.

The woman, who was already free from the wreckage when they arrived, was checked over by paramedics while firefighters made the scene safe.

The crash has been referred to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.