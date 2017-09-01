Ryde pair cleared of kidnap attempt and wounding

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was assaulted by two men and a woman on 22 November in Newport Street, Ryde

A man and a woman have been found not guilty of wounding and attempted kidnapping following an assault which left a man with serious injuries.

The 51-year-old victim was attacked in Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight, shortly before midnight on 22 November.

Louise Spence, 27, of Green Street, and Anthony Booty, 49, of Preston Close, were accused of wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and attempted kidnap.

They were cleared by a jury following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.