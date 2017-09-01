Baby M death: Aldershot park body was 'murder victim'

Image caption The body of the baby was discovered in Manor Park, Aldershot, in May

Police investigating the discovery of a newborn girl's body in a park are now treating the death as murder.

Baby M's remains were found in Manor Park, Church Hill, Aldershot, on 19 May. Police said there had been a "great deal of medical analysis" since.

It is thought the baby was left in bushes between the evening of 15 May and the following morning.

Previously police said witnesses had reported seeing what appeared to be blood on a nearby pavement.

Image caption Flowers were left at the park gates following the discovery of the baby's body in May

Det Ch Insp Dave Brown said: "This is an extremely complex investigation and it has taken a great deal of professional medical analysis to establish that we are now treating this as a murder investigation."

He said officers were still trying to identify the baby's mother and anyone else connected to the death.

Det Ch Insp Brown said: "We understand that this new information will be a concern to those involved, and that they may themselves be vulnerable and in need of support.

"We will do all we can to get that support. However, this is a serious criminal offence which we have a duty to investigate and bring to a conclusion."

He said searches would be carried in Manor Park over the next week.