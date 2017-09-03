Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Teenager killed in Bishop's Waltham motorcycle crash

Botley Rd, Bishops Waltham Image copyright Google
Image caption Police closed the B3035 Botley Road for about five hours

A teenage motorcyclist has died in a crash which left his female passenger seriously injured.

The crash happened on the B3035 Botley Road at Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.

The 18-year-old rider was pronounced dead in hospital. Police said the 15-year-old passenger's injuries were not life-threatening.

No other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the crash, which closed the road for about five hours.

