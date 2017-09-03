Teenager killed in Bishop's Waltham motorcycle crash
- 3 September 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage motorcyclist has died in a crash which left his female passenger seriously injured.
The crash happened on the B3035 Botley Road at Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.
The 18-year-old rider was pronounced dead in hospital. Police said the 15-year-old passenger's injuries were not life-threatening.
No other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the crash, which closed the road for about five hours.