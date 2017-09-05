Former Tory MP 'preferred deputy Hampshire PCC candidate'

Image caption Flick Drummond lost her Portsmouth South seat to Labour's Stephen Morgan in June's general election

A former Tory MP has been named as the preferred choice candidate for deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Flick Drummond lost her Portsmouth South seat to Labour's Stephen Morgan in June's general election.

Hampshire PCC Michael Lane said she was his preferred choice as deputy because of her experience as an MP and because of her community work.

A meeting to confirm her new role will be held on 6 October.

Image caption Hampshire PCC Michael Lane said Mrs Drummond would support him in developing and running campaigns

Mr Lane, who was elected PCC in May 2016, said: "Flick's depth of experience both as an MP representing Portsmouth South in Westminster, and locally in her many roles within the community, gives her the qualities I need to support me in delivering my police and crime plan."

He said she would support him in developing and running campaigns to deliver the plan's "priorities" as well as "increase engagement" across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight at events and meetings.

Mrs Drummond, who served as MP for Portsmouth South for two years from May 2015, said she was "proud" to be joining Mr Lane.

The married mother-of-four, from Southsea, Portsmouth, co-signed a letter earlier this year to the policing minister, supporting Mr Lane and Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney over fairer funding.

She is chair of the all-party group for cyber-security, previously voted to ensure a bill to tackle violence against women and girls continued to make progress in Parliament and has also spoken out against modern slavery.

She will be paid £64,000 per year for the role.