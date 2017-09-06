Bournemouth man dies in M3 single-vehicle crash in Hampshire

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The road was closed for several hours causing major delays around Romsey, Hursley, Chandlers Ford and Eastleigh

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on the M3 in Hampshire.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 45-year-old man from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash between junctions 12 and 13, which happened at about 05:15 BST.

His next of kin have been informed. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed for several hours and major delays remain on routes in the surrounding area, including Romsey, Hursley, Chandlers Ford and Eastleigh.

Insp Kirsty Shannon said: "Due to the seriousness of this collision the motorway had to be closed for a couple of hours to ensure a thorough investigation of the scene.

"We know that this has caused significant disruption to motorists this morning and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."