Southsea to Ryde hovercraft taken out of service

Image caption The Solent Flyer (pictured) and the Island Flyer costing £5m each came into service during the summer of 2016

Two hovercraft costing £10m have been withdrawn from service until further notice after suffering numerous faults.

The Island Flyer and Solent Flyer hovercraft began running between Southsea and Ryde last summer.

They have had ongoing technical issues since their launch with Island Flyer recently suffering an engine breakdown.

Hovertravel said its Island Express craft and Freedom 90 craft which are nearly 30 years old had been brought back into service to operate the route.

Image copyright Hovertravel Image caption The Island Express hovercraft has been brought back into service

The firm said both the Island Flyer and Solent Flyer were expected to remain out of action until at least October.

Managing director Neil Chapman said the firm was working with its overseas supplier on a "development programme of the propellers of both these craft."