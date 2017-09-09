Netley recycling centre evacuated after 'grenade' found
- 9 September 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A recycling centre was evacuated after a suspected hand grenade was discovered by staff, police say.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the Netley Household Waste Recycling Centre, near Southampton, Hampshire police said.
A 100m cordon was put in place around the centre, in Grange Road, after police were called shortly after 13:40 BST.
Police said the device was then removed and the cordon lifted at 15:40 BST.