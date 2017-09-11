Driver pulled over by police dies getting out of car on M3

A man who was pulled over by police on to the hard shoulder of the motorway has died getting out of his car.

The driver of a blue BMW stepped out of his car just before 01:00 BST on Sunday and was struck by a passing vehicle on the southbound carriageway of the M3.

He was hit by "at least one vehicle" between junctions 12 and 13 for Eastleigh in Hampshire, police said.

He died on the way to hospital and the case has been referred to the police watchdog.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward.