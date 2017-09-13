Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption The fire broke out on the vehicle ferry Wight Sky

A ferry service has been suspended after a fire injured a crew member.

Ferry operator Wightlink said the fire broke out in the engine room as the ship approached the Isle of Wight, during the 21:00 BST sailing from Lymington, Hampshire.

The firm said all 40 passengers disembarked safely from the vessel Wight Sky in Yarmouth.

The crew member was later discharged from hospital after being treated for burns.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said the injured man had been in the "immediate vicinity" of the fire, which was "undoubtedly... to do with engine room equipment".

He said the Marine Accident Investigation Branch had detained the vessel in Yarmouth, which meant the berth could not be used.

Mr Greenfield said: "Realistically I don't think we will have a service this morning. We're hoping to get something organised this afternoon."

Vehicles have been transferred to the firm's Fishbourne to Portsmouth route across the Solent, while a minibus has taken foot passengers to catch ferries from Ryde.