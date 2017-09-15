Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man admits Farnborough double police assault

A man has admitted attacking two police officers as they attended a "domestic incident" in Hampshire.

Christopher Buttling pleaded guilty to two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of producing cannabis.

Police said the officers were injured after being called to Merlin Road, Farnborough, on 12 July.

They were taken to hospital - one with a cut to his shoulder, the other with a cut to his hand - and later discharged.

Buttling has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 6 October.

