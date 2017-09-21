Image caption Mr Sanghera was found in the street at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road

Police investigating a fatal stabbing in a city street have charged a man with murder.

Kirpal Sanghera, 39, was discovered with knife wounds at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road, Southampton, on Monday night.

Adam Abdallah, 42, of Derby Road, Southampton, has been accused of his murder.

Mr Abdallah was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mr Sanghera's former partner paid tribute to his "bright and funny" personality

Mr Sanghera died in hospital after being attacked at about 23:50 BST, police said.

His family paid tribute to "a much-beloved son, brother, partner and father."

In a statement, his former partner Kirsty said: "He was the father of our two beautiful boys who miss him so much already.

"His happy, bright and funny personality will live on through his boys."

His brother Sonie said: "Bud was... my soul mate, my role model and he was someone that I looked up to."