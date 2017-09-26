Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Waterlooville shooting inquiry leads to eight more arrests

Athena Avenue
Image caption The shooting happened in Athena Avenue on 13 February

Eight further people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Hampshire.

They were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after Jamie Sibley suffered a "life-changing" head injury in Waterlooville.

Mr Sibley, 34, was injured in Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, on 13 February and has since been released from hospital.

A boy, 16, four men and three women have been arrested. Five people earlier detained were released without charge.

Three of the newly arrested men, aged 22 , 23 and 26, and the boy are from London.

A 47-year-old woman from London, a 31-year old man from Surrey, and two 31-year-old women, one from Waterlooville and the other of no fixed address, have also been arrested.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Havant, a 35-year-old man from Waterlooville, and two men, aged 30 and 21, from Surrey, were previously released with no further action.

