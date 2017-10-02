Image copyright Malcolm Heathcote Image caption The boy was attacked at the former Palmerston House children's home, the court heard

A house parent at a children's home repeatedly raped an 11-year-old boy in his care, a court has heard.

Willy Gillham, 64, is alleged to have attacked the boy at the former Palmerston House children's home in Romsey, Hampshire, in the 1980s.

The victim was left "bleeding, devastated and terrified", Southampton Crown Court was told.

Mr Gillham, who has an address in France, denies three counts of buggery and one of indecent assault.

Rebecca Austin, prosecuting, said the victim was too "frightened and then embarrassed" to report the abuse for more than 30 years.

In a police interview, the victim recalled that a man he named as "Mr Gillingham" first "tested the waters" by touching him indecently at the home, while another child was sitting on his lap.

He said the care home worker later visited him when he had been sent to his room for misbehaving.

Ms Austin told the court Gillham "grabbed hold of him, threw him on the bed, twisted his arm behind his back and used his weight to keep him down" before raping the boy.

She said the victim ran away to a social worker's house, only to be returned to the home in Botley Road by the police.

He was raped in his room on two further occasions and was threatened with a transfer to a distant secure unit if he told anyone about the attacks, the jury heard.

The trial continues.