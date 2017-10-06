Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Nadine Burden was found with seven stab wounds at her home in Fratton

A woman murdered a drug addict by stabbing her seven times over a £100 unpaid debt, a court has heard.

Nadine Burden, 36, was found by a housemate at their home in Toronto Road, Portsmouth, on 28 January.

Victoria Arthur, 44, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, who uses a wheelchair, admits carrying out the attack but denies murder.

Ms Burden repeatedly failed to repay the debt to the partner of Ms Arthur, Salisbury Crown Court was told.

Kerry Marlin, prosecuting, said the defendant, armed herself with a knife and used her wheelchair to travel to Ms Burden's home, arriving shortly after 23:00 GMT.

A neighbour in Toronto Road heard a voice saying: "You're gonna have it" and another voice screaming, and shouting: "Please stop."

Another neighbour saw a person collect a wheelchair and crutch before leaving the address.

'Bad things'

A housemate returned home at 23:45 to find Ms Burden with stab wounds to her face, neck and upper body.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Burden had been repeatedly threatened over the debt in the days leading up to the attack, the court heard.

In one voice message played in court, Ms Arthur told Ms Burden "bad things" would happen if she did not repay the debt.

The victim had repeatedly broken promises over the repayment, the jury heard.

Shortly before her death, she sent a text to Ms Arthur's partner saying: "Regardless of what you say I don't owe you nothing."

Ms Maylin said the jury would later be asked to decide whether the attack was self-defence, a loss of self-control or pre-meditated murder.

She said Ms Arthur was dependent on alcohol and drugs, but these did not diminish her responsibility for the crime.

The trial continues.