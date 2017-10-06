Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Christopher Benjamin, also known by the surname Buttling, has been jailed for 11 years

A man has been jailed for attacking two police officers as they attended a "domestic incident".

Christopher Benjamin, also known by the surname Buttling, 32, previously admitted two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of producing cannabis.

Police said the officers were injured after being called to Merlin Road in Farnborough, Hampshire on 12 July.

Benjamin, of Bell Court, Merlin Road, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The officers were taken to hospital - one with a cut to his shoulder, the other with a cut to his hand - and later discharged.

Image copyright Google Image caption The officers were called to Merlin Road in Farnborough in July

Ch Insp Georgina White said: "Policing does come with an element of risk... However, a direct assault on any officer is unacceptable.

"I'm pleased to say both officers have made a full recovery and have returned to duty with the support of colleagues."

John Apter, chair of the Hampshire Police Federation, said: "This was a vicious and brutal attack which resulted in two police officers being seriously injured.

It was only through the actions of other officers and the use of Taser that no officer was killed."