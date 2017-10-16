From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A272 near Winchester

A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash near Winchester.

The collision involving a Yamaha bike, a grey Land Rover Freelander and a blue Skoda Fabia happened on the A272, north of Morestead, just after 12:40 BST on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Winchester, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. No-one else was injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the scene.