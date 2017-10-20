Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Fordingbridge murder: Woman arrested after girl, 3, dies

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old girl.

Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, at 19:00 BST on Thursday following a concern for welfare.

The child was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but later died.

A woman was also treated by paramedics at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force said officers are making inquiries into the circumstances of the girl's death.
