Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Shkelzen Dauti died in hospital after being found stabbed on 11 March

Two men who carried out an "unprovoked and violent" attack on a man who later died have admitted manslaughter.

Shkelzen "Genny" Dauti, 21, from Albania, was stabbed in the chest in Southampton during the morning of 11 March.

Lee Marc Williams and Christopher Jones, both 27 and from north Wales, also admitted robbery. Williams also admitted possessing a bladed article.

They are due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Williams of Lixwm Village, Flintshire, and Jones of Denbigh, Denbighshire, were arrested after Mr Dauti suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest while in Gilpin Close.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Liz Williams, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "This was an unprovoked, violent and needless attack that Lee Williams and Christopher Jones carried out to satisfy their own greed.

"I extend my sincere condolences to his parents and his fiancee for their loss, I hope this verdict goes some way towards easing their pain."