An audience at a musical were treated to a surprise performance from Take That.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald turned up during the opening night of The Band, at The Mayflower Theatre on Tuesday night.

They appeared on stage at the end of the show at the 2,200-seat theatre and performed a medley of tracks.

Mayflower chief executive Michael Ockwell said: "It was a brilliant ending to a wonderful night."

The Band, written by Tim Firth and featuring Take That's music, tells the story of five female friends whose lives revolve around their devotion to a band.

It's currently touring the UK.