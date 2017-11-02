Image copyright Clive Mason/Getty Images Image caption Andrew Simpson competed with Iain Percy in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games

A charity set up in memory of Olympic sailor Andrew Simpson has taken over the running of a council watersports centre.

The 36-year-old from Sherborne, Dorset, died while training for the America's Cup in San Francisco Bay in May 2013.

The Andrew Simpson Foundation has begun operating Portsmouth Watersports Centre as a not-for-profit watersports centre.

Nicknamed Bart, Simpson won Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.

The foundation was set up by fellow sailors Sir Ben Ainslie and Iain Percy, along with his widow Leah Simpson and his sister Amanda, to support youth sailing.

It already runs the international Bart's Bash event and a sailing school for young sailors in Portland, Dorset.

The watersports centre on Eastern Road will be renamed as the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre and will run land and sea-based activities including sailing, windsurfing and powerboating courses to raise money for the charity.

It is hoped proceeds will help the foundation continue its work of improving the lives of disadvantaged young people.