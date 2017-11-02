Driver trapped as crane falls on house in Basingstoke
2 November 2017
A crane has collapsed on to a house in Hampshire, trapping the driver inside the cab.
The 27-tonne telescopic mobile crane toppled on to the bungalow in Pitman Close, Basingstoke, at about 09:50 GMT.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to release the driver, who escaped uninjured.
The front wall of the house and part of a roof which was under construction were knocked over by the crane.