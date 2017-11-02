Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lee Marc Williams and Christopher Jones admitted manslaughter and robbery.

Two men have been jailed for an "unprovoked and violent" attack on a man who later died.

Shkelzen "Genny" Dauti, 21, from Albania, was stabbed in the chest in Southampton in the early hours of 11 March.

Lee Marc Williams, 27, and Christopher Jones, 28, both from north Wales, admitted manslaughter and robbery.

They were both sentenced to 20 years at Winchester Crown Court.

Williams of Hollywell, Flintshire, and Jones of Denbigh, Denbighshire, were arrested after Mr Dauti was stabbed in Gilpin Close. He later died in hospital.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Shkelzen Dauti died in hospital after he was stabbed on 11 March

Det Ch Insp Liz Williams, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "This was an unprovoked, violent and needless attack that Lee Williams and Christopher Jones carried out to satisfy their own greed."

Both were sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and 10 years for robbery, to run concurrently.

Williams also admitted possessing a bladed article and was sentenced to an additional two years, to run concurrently.