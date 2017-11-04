Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the Indian restaurant Gandhi in Hayling Island, near Portsmouth

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an incident at an Indian restaurant in Hampshire.

Officers and ambulance crew were called to Gandhi on Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, near Portsmouth, at 01:00 GMT.

A 65-year-old local man was taken to hospital but died shortly before 10:00.

Police, who are not yet releasing details of what happened, arrested three men, aged 32, 34 and 37, and have placed a cordon around the restaurant.