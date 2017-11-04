Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hayling Island murder probe in Indian restaurant death

Gandhi in Hayling Island Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened at the Indian restaurant Gandhi in Hayling Island, near Portsmouth

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an incident at an Indian restaurant in Hampshire.

Officers and ambulance crew were called to Gandhi on Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, near Portsmouth, at 01:00 GMT.

A 65-year-old local man was taken to hospital but died shortly before 10:00.

Police, who are not yet releasing details of what happened, arrested three men, aged 32, 34 and 37, and have placed a cordon around the restaurant.

