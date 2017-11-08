Image copyright Long Harbour Image caption Fawley Power Station was shut down in 2013

The firm behind an offshore wind firm has said it will create up to 50 jobs on the site of a former oil-fired power plant.

MHI Vestas plans to open a blade painting and storage facility at the old Fawley Power Station in Hampshire.

The 80m blades will be sent by barge from the Isle of Wight where they are manufactured.

The Fawley site is expected to begin operations in April, the Danish firm said.

Image copyright MHI Vestas Image caption The 80m blades will be sent by barge from the Isle of Wight

Chief Executive Jens Tommerup said: "Most of the blades will be used in UK waters but we are also exporting... to other locations in Europe.

Fawley Power Station, on Southampton Water, operated for more than 40 years before closing in 2013.

The 300-acre site has been bought by Long Harbour which is planning to build more than 1,000 homes alongside industrial units.