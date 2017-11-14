Cash machine ram-raid shuts M27 services

From the section

Image caption Structural engineers are expected to assess the damage to the building

Part of a motorway service station in Hampshire has been closed after a ram-raid.

Thieves used a 4x4 vehicle to drive into the services on the M27 westbound at Rownhams shortly before 01:00 GMT and removed the cash machine.

The restaurants and toilets are expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday while structural engineers assess damage to the building.

Police said the petrol station between Junctions 3 and 4 remained open.