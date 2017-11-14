Cash machine ram-raid shuts M27 services
- 14 November 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Part of a motorway service station in Hampshire has been closed after a ram-raid.
Thieves used a 4x4 vehicle to drive into the services on the M27 westbound at Rownhams shortly before 01:00 GMT and removed the cash machine.
The restaurants and toilets are expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday while structural engineers assess damage to the building.
Police said the petrol station between Junctions 3 and 4 remained open.