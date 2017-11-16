Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Man Limbu, 75, was found dead at a flat in Victoria Road, Aldershot, on 10 March

A former Gurkha was strangled to death by a woman who then went to his home and imprisoned and assaulted his wife, a court has heard.

Man Limbu, 75, was found dead at the home of Sun Maya Tamang, 50, in Victoria Road, Aldershot, on 10 March.

She left a note saying she retaliated after Mr Limbu attacked her, Winchester Crown Court was told.

Ms Tamang denies murdering Mr Limbu and falsely imprisoning and causing actual bodily harm to his wife.

Stephen Harvey, prosecuting, said Mr Limbu was found lying on the kitchen floor by Ms Tamang's son and daughter.

The memo note near his body read: "This person came to the door, knocked on the door and this person attacked me. And then I retaliated.

"My children are not to be blamed."

A clump of her hair was found on the floor in the lounge.

'Bit her cheek'

The court heard the pair's relationship was unclear although Mr Limbu had phoned her several times in the days before his death.

After strangling Mr Limbu for a "sustained period" of time, Ms Tamang who is Nepalese, took a large traditional khukuri knife and a rolling pin to Mr Limbu's home in The Grove, Mr Harvey said.

She used his keys to let herself in, waited for his wife, 47-year-old Gayatri Devi Limbu, to arrive and then held her captive for more than six hours.

She made repeated threats to kill Mrs Limbu, dragged her around the flat and assaulted her by biting her on the cheek, the court heard.

The imprisonment ended with the "fortunate" arrival of the police to deliver the news of Mr Limbu's death, Mr Harvey said.

The trial continues.