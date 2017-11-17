Image copyright Google Image caption The attack is thought to have happened in or near Ordnance Road

A 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a stranger who approached him in Aldershot, police say.

The "serious sexual assault" happened on or near Ordnance Road, on the afternoon of either Monday 30 October, Tuesday 31 or Wednesday 1 November, Hampshire Constabulary believe.

Specialist officers have been working with the victim and his family since the incident was reported on Tuesday.

Police have made an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Det Insp Gareth Jones said: "The investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish the exact details of what took place.

"Ordnance Road would have been busy at that time of day, so we would like to hear from anyone who was in that area on any of those days and remembers seeing something suspicious.

"We are also appealing to any motorists with dash cams who may have driven along Ordnance Road at that time to contact us as soon as possible so we can check the footage. Any information you hold could prove vital to the investigation.

"Officers have been in the area of Ordnance Road as part of their enquiries and for reassurance."