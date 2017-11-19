Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Council to ask government for £26m Botley bypass backing

The government will be asked to help fund a £26m bypass around a village near Southampton.

Hampshire County Council announced planning permission had been granted on Friday for the 1.1 mile (1.8 km) road around Botley.

Diverting traffic from the A334 via a single carriageway link would cut congestion in the village, it said.

Councillors added government money would be needed and they are now in a position to submit a bid for funding.

It has been estimated that about 80% of traffic in Botley is just passing through on the A334.

The bypass would divert non-local traffic between the Maypole Roundabout and the Pinkmead Farm, using Woodhouse Lane and a new road south of the railway line, which runs to the north-east of Botley.

Councillor Rob Humby, who is responsible for transport, said it would make a "significant contribution" to improving air quality.

He added he was "hopeful" the government would back the scheme given its benefits.

