Image copyright Google Image caption The man, who had been walking away from the pub, was found unconscious near the Chilli & Lime restaurant

A second man has been arrested over an assault which left the victim with a life-threatening head injury.

The 23-year-old man was punched in West Street, Havant, at about 23:45 GMT on 4 November.

He remains in hospital with life-changing injuries, Hampshire detectives said.

A 33-year-old Havant man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The suspect has been released pending further inquiries.

Previously detectives said the victim was assaulted by a man as he walked away from the Parchment Makers pub.

Paramedics found him unconscious by the Chilli & Lime restaurant and called the police.

A 41-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack but was later released without charge.