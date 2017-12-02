A man has been charged after a spate of armed robberies in Southampton.

Dean Robert Higham, of Anson Drive, Southampton, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary. He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

It comes after 11 robberies in 12 days, targeting businesses across the city.

An 18-year-old man from London has been released under investigation.

Mr Higham, 54, is also charged with possession of a class A drug and driving while unfit through drugs.

Officers continue to appeal for information relating to the robberies.