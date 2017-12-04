Image copyright BBC/Getty/Reuters Image caption (Left to right) Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher will headline at the festival next June

Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher will headline next year's Isle of Wight Festival as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, organisers have announced.

The Script, Van Morrison, Blossoms and James Bay will also perform.

The festival, which was first held in 1968, will take place from 21-24 June.

John Giddings, of Isle of Wight Festival, said: "This year's line-up brings together the best bands of the moment."

Rockers Kasabian and The Script will perform at the festival, which is held at Seaclose Park, Newport, on 22 June.

Depeche Mode, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, James Bay and Blossoms take to the stage on 23 June, with The Killers and Van Morrison bringing the event to a close on 24 June.

The festival has previously hosted artists such as The Doors, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac.