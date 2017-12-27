Image copyright MCA Image caption The Mekhanik Yartsev lost some of its load off Worthing before becoming stricken in the Solent

Coastguards are continuing to monitor a Russian cargo ship with a "significant list" in the Solent.

The Mekhanik Yartsev got into difficulties off Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday morning.

The 13 crew members are reported to be safe and well and remain on board the vessel, which is carrying wooden pallets.

Surveyors are expected to assess the ship later to decide if it can sail towards Southampton.

It had been expected to sail on Tuesday night but the move was hampered by poor weather.

Media caption The 13 crew members are reported to be safe and well (Video: @SolentShipping)

Although the vessel, which is currently off Hill Head, has developed a 20-degree list it has power and is currently stable, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

It added it was currently issuing navigational safety broadcasts every half hour to warn shipping in the area.

Les Chapman, the Secretary of State's Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention, said the ship lost some pallets overboard before "limping" into sheltered water in the Solent, due to bad weather conditions.

"There does not appear to be any danger at all at the moment - there's no pollution, she's in a safe, stable position at a safe anchorage with a tug in attendance and a lifeboat in attendance," he said.

He added the weather was expected to improve later and the ship would then be taken to Southampton where its cargo would be unloaded in a bid to "right" the ship.