Image copyright Google Image caption The private rally event was held at Bramley Camp army training area

A rally driver and co-driver have been killed in a crash at a private motor sports event in Hampshire.

The two men were competing in the Loco 2 Stages rally at Bramley Camp near Basingstoke on Friday.

Police said they were called to the rally at the army training area shortly before 13:30 GMT.

The Motor Sports Association (MSA) said it was working with organisers Sutton and Cheam Motor Club and the police to establish what had happened.

The MSA said it sent its "sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased crew".

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: "As this is a private event, on private land, officers are assisting the event organisers as their investigations into the circumstances of the collision get under way.

"We can confirm that the two people in the car died as a result of the collision.

"Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

According to the rally organiser's website, the event featured eight stages on single-track roads within the closed army camp, north of Basingstoke.

The preliminary entry list published on 19 December showed 33 competing pairs of drivers and co-drivers from across the south of England.