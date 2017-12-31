Image copyright Google Image caption The private rally event was held at Bramley Camp army training area

Tributes have been paid to two rally drivers who died in a crash at a motor sports event in Hampshire.

Driver Shawn Rayner and navigator Steve Dear were killed in the Loco 2 Stages rally near Basingstoke on Friday.

The pair had been taking part in the private event at Bramley Camp, an army training area.

Their team, Hehku Rally Sport, said: "We can take some solace in the fact they were competing in the sport they loved so much."

'Heroes'

Posting on its Facebook page, the team thanked people for their "kind words".

"We have lost two of our heroes and they would be touched to see your well wishes," it added.

The men were members of The Historic Rally Car Register (HRCR), which said "the rallying world in the UK is shocked and saddened to hear of the deaths".

Its chairman Paul Loveridge added: "We have lost two true gentlemen to the sport they loved."

The MSA British Historic Rally Championship said: "On behalf of everyone involved in the BHRC and across historic rallying, we offer our sincere sympathies to their families and many friends in the sport."

The Motor Sports Association (MSA) said it was liaising with organisers Sutton and Cheam Motor Club, and the police, to investigate the circumstances of the crash.