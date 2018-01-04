Image caption Ex-Saints youth coach Robert Higgins is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault against boys aged under 18

A former Southampton Football Club youth coach has pleaded not guilty to 50 counts of historical child abuse.

Bob Higgins, 64, is accused of carrying out indecent assaults on 24 boys aged under 18 between 1970 and 1996.

Mr Higgins, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, was the youth development officer at Southampton FC in the 1980s.

He was granted unconditional bail by a judge at Bournemouth Crown Court and is due to appear for trial at Salisbury Crown Court on 29 May.