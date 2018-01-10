Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Park

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a woman was attacked at a university campus park has been released without charge.

He was held after the 20-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted in the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Park at about 19:40 GMT on Saturday.

The woman was trying to get away from a man who approached her in Museum Road when she was attacked, police said.

A witness appeal has been renewed.