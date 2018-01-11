Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Woman dies after fire breaks out at flat in Fareham

  • 11 January 2018
Redlands Lane, Fareham Image copyright Google
Image caption Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing

A woman has died in a fire at a flat in Hampshire.

Fire crews found the woman after breaking into the flat in Redlands Lane, Fareham, after the fire broke out shortly after midnight.

The badly-injured woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in a life-threatening condition. She died a short time later.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites