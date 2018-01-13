Woman, 78, dies in hospital after Church Crookham car crash
A 78-year-old woman has died in hospital after a car crash in Hampshire.
Police said the accident happened on Thursday at 11:10 GMT in Gally Hill Road, Church Crookham, near Fleet.
The woman was driving a blue Nissan Mistral and was taken to Frimley Park Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
She later died at the hospital, and police said her next-of-kin were being supported by specialist officers.