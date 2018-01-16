Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man charged after M3 crash lorry sheds paper and diesel

  • 16 January 2018
Overturned lorry on M3 Image copyright @SCAS_HART
Image caption The lorry also shed gallons of diesel

A man has been charged after a lorry carrying 20 tonnes of paper overturned, forcing a partial closure of the M3.

The vehicle also shed about 32 gallons (150 litres) of diesel on the southbound road near junction 12 at Eastleigh on Sunday night. A crash barrier was also damaged.

The man, 50, is in custody accused of driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a specimen.

The man, from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, is due before Southampton magistrates.

The road reopened on Monday morning.

