Motorcyclist killed in Basingstoke lorry crash
- 20 January 2018
A 54-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a lorry in Hampshire.
The man was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a heavy goods lorry shortly after 12:30 GMT on Friday.
The crash happened on Kingsclere Road in Basingstoke between Pelton Road and at the Chapel Hill roundabout, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The biker, from Basingstoke, died at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.