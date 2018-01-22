Image caption Large piles of seaweed were washed up on streets at Chichester Harbour by Storm Eleanor

Piles of "stinking seaweed" have not been removed from the streets of a coastal town almost three weeks after being washed ashore in winter storms, residents have claimed.

The seaweed washed onto King Street, Emsworth from Chichester Harbour.

Resident Brian Sims said it was a "disgrace" it was still there, despite him making eight calls to the council.

Havant Borough Council said its contractors did not have a record of any complaints to its hotline.

After being contacted by the BBC, a council spokesman said contactor Norse South East would be removing the seaweed.

It was washed ashore along with other debris during Storm Eleanor on 2 January.

Mr Sims said bin lorries had driven through the seaweed but no steps had been taken to remove it.

He said the smell was "very unpleasant".

"I have tried moving this health and safety hazard myself, but being in my 70s found it too much,"

"This stinking pile still blocks our road. It's frustrating and worrying - if an emergency vehicle had to come down here, and there are a lot of elderly people living on this street, it would battle to get through," he added.