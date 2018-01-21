Three elderly car passengers died when their vehicle was involved in a crash in Hampshire.

They were in a Honda that was in collision with a Hyundai near Lasham on Saturday.

A 77-year-old woman from London died at the scene. Two other passengers, an 80-year-old man from London and a man aged 90 from Alton, died later in hospital.

The Honda driver, an 87-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, as did three men in the Hyundai.

Hampshire police said the crash happened on the A339 at the junction with Station Road at about 13:30 GMT.

Sgt Mark Furse said: "This is a tragic incident where three people have lost their lives.

"We're working to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and haven't already made contact with us."

Next of kin have been informed.

The occupants of the Hyundai were three men aged 25, 23 and 17, from Portsmouth.